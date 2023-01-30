Week ahead will be wet

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- While Monday has been mostly dry, it has been very cloudy. Heavy cloud coverage is sticking around, as rain showers return to our forecast throughout majority of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy overcast sky will remain overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain showers will be returning early Tuesday morning and will continue throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 40s. Showers will be off and on into the night. There is a chance for wintery precipitation to become embedded and fall within NW Mississippi, staying more to the North. Temperatures will drop some overnight, into the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain continues for the beginning of a new month with on and off showers. Temperatures during the day will return to the middle 40s. Overnight, temperatures will only drop a few degrees.

THURSDAY: Another day for rain in our forecast, continuing with more consistent rainfall. High temperatures will be in the 40s, while low temperatures make a return to the middle 30s.

END OF WEEK/ WEEKEND: Rain and cloud coverage will clear out by Friday morning. Temperatures will be working their way back through the 50s. A lot more sunshine is to be expected.