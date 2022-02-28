Week of sunshine makes for warmer week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Clear skies and lack of rain allow for rapid warming into the 70s by Thursday. Lows likewise increase into the high 50s by Friday night before rain comes back into the forecast over the weekend. MONDAY: Significant improvement temperature-wise comes into the forecast Monday as highs jump into the 60s. Lows remain in the 30s thanks to clear skies, which will help with warming in the long-run.

TUESDAY: The warming trend slows a bit by Tuesday, but does not stop afternoon temperatures from reaching into the low to mid 60s. Mostly clear skies once again define the pattern. Lows increase into the 40s overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs touch 70 by Thursday and max out in the mid 70s by Saturday. Gradually warming of lows will continue as well, as overnight temperatures increase into the upper 50s by Friday night. Rain chances return over the weekend, putting a damper on the nice weather but continuing to deliver healthy rain totals.