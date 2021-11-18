Weekend Climb in Temperature Stifled by Late-week Cold Front

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures will climb into the low 60s over the weekend before an overnight cold front Sunday drops temperature back down into the high 40s. Rain chances concentrate Sunday night, drying up throughout most of next week before another cold front looks to pass through on Thursday. FRIDAY: The morning starts out chilly in the mid 30s but improves to much more comfortable temperatures in the mid 50s. Skies remain mostly clear.

SATURDAY: Temperatures warm up slightly, ending up in the high 50s. Partly cloudy skies to boot but again no rain chance is expected.

SUNDAY: Biggest rain chance comes in the evening and overnight hours as a cold front makes its way through the area. Highs climb to the low 60s before cold air knock temperatures down.