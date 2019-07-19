FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy, warm, and muggy. Most showers and storms in the region should fade away but a few could hold on during the night. The rain chance is just 20%. Winds stay light.

SATURDAY: There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Some folks may get a good downpour while others miss out. Highs should be around 90 prior to storm development. Winds remain light from the SW between 5 and 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Lows in the 70s with a slight chance of a few showers and storms continuing.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Rain and storm chances go up to around 60%. Temperatures may only peak in the upper 80s. Lows stay in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms are still possible but most of them may migrate south of our area during the day in the wake of a cold front that will be passing through the region. Lows Tuesday night could get down into the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Spectacular July weather could set up for a day or two. An unusually dry air mass may give us much needed relief from the humidity. Warm highs in the 80s are still likely but comfy lows in the mid to low 60s are certainly possible. Fingers crossed this comes to pass.

