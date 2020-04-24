Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. No severe weather is expected. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Some showers are possible, especially across our northern counties through early afternoon. Breezy WSW winds 10-25 mph. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy during the day with the chance of evening showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain and storms. Partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Bright sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s.

