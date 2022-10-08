Weekend Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Picture-perfect conditions through Sunday!

SATURDAY: Get outside and enjoy the cool, dry air with ample warming from the sunshine! Daytime highs will peak in the low 70s with northerly winds allowing for a breeze. Couldn’t ask for better weather!

SUNDAY: Another beautiful fall day in store. Temperatures will again land in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine carrying you through the day.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will begin to warm with daytime highs returning to the 80s after Monday. This warming trend will be short-lived as a cold front is expected to arrive between Wednesday and Thursday. Showers and a few storms may accompany this front. We’ll have further details as the week progresses.

Enjoy the weekend!