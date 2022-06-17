Weekend front brings temporary relief in humidity

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Isolated storms stay possible Friday and Saturday. Sunday will feel much nicer!

FRIDAY: Another heat advisory for the entire region today, meaning more heat and humidity concerns. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices exceeding 105 degrees. A few storms should pop up in the afternoon, providing temporary heat relief.

SATURDAY: The much-anticipated front should slide through the region, bringing one last chance for a few storms…mainly south of Hwy 82.

SUNDAY: The day should start out quite pleasant in the low 60s with a clear sky. Sunshine sticks around all day with highs near 90 degrees, but with dew points much lower, no heat index issues are expected.

NEXT WEEK: Another strong upper-air ridge is slated to become anchored across the Southeast. Unfortunately, this means a quick return of dangerous heat and humidity. Daytime highs will reach the mid 90s Monday, but a string of upper 90 degree days appears likely through mid-week.