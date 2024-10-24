Weekend front expected

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – As we finish the week, temperatures are going to be at their highest. A weekend cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees before heading right back into the 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Again, a bit more mild tonight. Overnight lows drop into the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Looking to be the hottest day of the week. A quick trip back to Summer, as high temperatures will be working back into the upper 80s! Heading to high school football games? It is going to be feeling like some of those early season games. Take your water! Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday continues highs in the middle 80s, staying quite warm. A cold will be working across northern Mississippi throughout the day. The cooler air behind will drop highs in Sunday into the upper 70s. There will be a extra clouds and a rogue chance for showers. Lows maintain in the middle 50s.