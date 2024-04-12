Weekend is looking bright

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain from the week has officially moved out, leaving us with a super, sunny sky for the end of our week and weekend! Conditions are expected to be nice and warm for the next several days.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A clear sky will have temperatures dropping tonight! Overnight low temperatures are heading towards the middle 40s. Gusty winds from today will eventually start relaxing too.

WEEKEND: Looking and feeling great! High temperatures are pushing towards the upper 70s to lower 80s! The sky will be clear and very, very sunny. Heading to Oxford for baseball? Maybe grab some sunscreen and extra water! Low temps will be comfortable, in the middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are staying warm!! Expect highs to be in the low to middle 80s for the majority of next week. There will be some lighter cloud coverage at the beginning of the week. Next chance for rain will be late Tuesday through Thursday.