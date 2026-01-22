Weekend of Winter Weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A quiet end to Thursday and mostly Friday before a winter storm impacts NE Mississippi and W Alabama.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A quiet night is ahead as lows fall only into the 40s.

FRIDAY: A shower is possible throughout the day with temperatures reaching the mid 40s by the afternoon. Our coverage will stay pretty quiet until early Saturday morning. Overcast conditions are expected and breezy conditions. Lows will be in the upper 20s overnight.

WEEKEND WINTER STORM: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Storm Warning for counties in our coverage area. Below, I have attached that graphic to see which counties are included in the warning or the watch. Model guidance is pointing that precipitation will begin in the overnight hours on Friday/ early mornings on Saturday. This will last into midday on Sunday. The exact type is still more uncertain but most of our counties can expect freezing rain and sleet. Below I have also attached what counties are expecting as far as winter types. Stay with us for updates through this event. We will be covering it over the weekend for you.