Weekend rain chances and a front help us get into low 80s

FRIDAY: Mid 80s are on tap once again as the odd shower or thunderstorm offers some possibility of afternoon cooling. Lows hit the low 70s overnight.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A handful of rain chances over the weekend and into Monday give some opportunity to build on rain totals of the past week. A cold front Sunday not only keeps the rain around, but knocks us into the low 80s by Monday afternoon.

SATURDAY: The afternoon temperature rises into the upper 80s Saturday but with it comes scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Overnight temperatures remain in the low 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front Sunday will keep the rain dance going, all while cooling us down into the low 80s By Monday. Temperatures will quickly rebound however, and by Tuesday we are back into the mid to upper 80s with plentiful sunshine and drier conditions. Lows hover around the low 70s to upper 60s into next week.