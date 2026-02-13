Weekend Rain & Storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday brings another day of dry weather, but things will change heading into the weekend. Rain and storms are back in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

FRIDAY: It’ll be a nice day with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will develop this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper-60’s. We are staying rain-free today.

WEEKEND: Isolated showers will be possible starting on Saturday morning, with more widespread rain and storm chances coming late Saturday night. A line of showers and storms will push through during the overnight hours, eventually exiting our area Sunday morning. Behind this line, a few more showers and storms will be possible through the day on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper-60’s and lower-70’s on both days.

NEXT WEEK: Dry conditions return on Monday, with no rain expected through mid-week. Temperatures will begin to climb, with highs eventually reaching the upper-70’s towards the end of the week.