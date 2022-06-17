Weekend Ready: Combined Jackpots Surpass $550 Million

﻿Growing jackpots, 2nd Chance promotional drawing and Summer of Fun giveaways creating lottery excitement

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Excitement comes in many forms at the Mississippi Lottery: big jackpots, winnings and giveaways!

The combined jackpots for Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Mississippi Match 5 have surpassed $550 million. Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $273 million. Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $279 million, while Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has grown to an estimated $500,000.

Recently, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player won $50,000 from the June 15 Powerball drawing. The numbers drawn were 19-28-41-42-51 with a Powerball of 07 and a Power Play of 2X. The player purchased the winning ticket from Racetrac #2483 on Lorraine Road in Gulfport. For an extra dollar, the player could have doubled their prize to win $100,000!

2nd Chance promotional drawings

Seven players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins, claiming a total of more than $400,000 from the recent 2nd Chance promotional drawing by the Mississippi Lottery.

The June 6 drawing included:

· $200,000: A Madison man won from a $10 Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased from Circle K #2723743 on Main St., Madison.

· $100,000: A Lumberton woman won from a $5 Diamond Mine 10X scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #122 on Highway. 11, Purvis.

· $50,000: A West Point man won from a $2 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco N Beverage Discount on Highway. 145, Aberdeen.

· $20,000: A Tupelo man won from a $2 Joker’s Wild scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #37 on McCullough Blvd., Tupelo.

· $20,000: A Columbus woman won from a $2 Triple 7s scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4112 on Highway. 69 S., Columbus.

· $7,000: Yet to be claimed from a $1 Lucky 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Dandy Dan’s #512 on Highway 49, Hattiesburg.

· $5,000: A Jasper County woman won from a $1 5X the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Short Stop #4 on Highway. 15, Bay Springs.

With 2nd Chance games, players have the option to enter non-winning tickets for an opportunity to win a top prize at a later date. Qualifying games have the 2nd Chance logo in either the top right or left corner of the game. For more information on how to register non-winning tickets, visit https://secondchance.mslotteryhome.com/.

Summer of Fun

The Summer of Fun promotion is still going strong, with the next drawing occurring Monday, June 20. The lottery has been awarding Recteq grills, gift cards and Yeti coolers to happy winners from the previous drawings all week. Six drawings remain, with the final drawing occurring on Sept. 1 featuring a grand prize of a 2022 Tracker bass boat.

There’s no purchase necessary to win, and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms.