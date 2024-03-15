Weekend split

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The end of the week has seen plenty of rain. This weekend will have a split when it comes to our conditions. Next week, bringing back the sun!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy cloud coverage and the chance for a few light showers may continue through the evening. Temperatures tonight will be mild, falling into the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloud coverage will maintain mostly cloudy through the morning. There will be some clearing by the afternoon to early evening, becoming partly cloudy and possibly allowing some sun to shine! High temperatures look to reach into the lower 70s. Overnight low temperatures continue in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Extra moisture will quickly fill back in with heavier cloud coverage overnight and into early Sunday. A few showers will ride along with the cloud coverage too. Later in the morning towards the afternoon, more rain will reach the southern half of the viewing area. The rain will be clearing out by early Sunday evening. Lows temps will drop into the low to middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be the coolest, reaching only the middle 50s as a high. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, lows fall close to Temperatures the rest of the week will return closer to normal. Cloud coverage will be lighter, allowing for plenty of sun!