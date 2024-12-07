Weekend warming trend and rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The week ends with another COLD night. Highs will be on a warming trend through early next week. Next round of rain comes Sunday!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heading to Wassail Fest in Downtown Columbus tonight? Bundle up with multiple layers! It is already chilly and temperatures are going to drop. Subfreezing lows are expected again tonight, dropping into the middle 20s.

SATURDAY: A relatively nice, Fall day. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s. Conditions will be staying dry. The day will start mostly clear and gradually build clouds in throughout the day. Overnight lows will be slightly more tolerable, in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Looking forward towards middle 50s for the second half of the weekend. Conditions will be overcast with light showers throughout the morning. Throughout the day, showers will gain intensity. Heavier showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will continue through the evening, overnight, and into the next work week. Severe threats are low to non-existent.

NEXT WEEK: Rain showers continue through Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures both days are going to be in the upper 60s to potentially lower 70s. A strong front will be moving back from the NW, dropping temperatures back down for the rest of the week.