Weekend Weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Great weather for your weekend! Next chance of rain arrives early next week!



SATURDAY: Beautiful conditions in store for your Saturday! With plentiful sunshine, and some clouds, we’ll climb to a high temperature near 78. Winds will be from the south and may be gusty at times. Overnight lows will land in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Most nearly a carbon-copy of Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures peaking in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will remain in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll be introduced to our next “Weather-maker” as soon as the week begins. A cold front is expected to dip into the region between Monday and Tuesday bringing rain and storm chances with the greatest being on Tuesday. A few of these storms may be strong. Following the anticipated cold front passage, conditions will be mainly clear with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and mid 70s. Overnight lows will drop as well.