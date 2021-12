Weekends COVID-19 report from the Mississippi Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health released its latest COVID-19 data from over the weekend.

MSDH reported 1,432 new cases over the three-day period.

Data shows ten new deaths from December 17th to December 19th.

Five deaths occurred between December 15th and December 19th.

Over 1.4 Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

Over 380,000 people have received their booster.