Two Volusia County men allegedly broke into a home of a man they both dated, stealing from him and leaving spaghetti sauce boiling on the stove in an apparent attempt to start a fire, authorities say.

The men, John Silva and Derrick Irving, were charged with unarmed burglary, grand theft and arson in March 2018.

The victim told CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV that Irving was wearing a bull costume when he broke into the home.