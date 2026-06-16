Well-known political cartoonist visits Columbus to speak to community leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – He came to Mississippi, expecting to stay a couple of years. Three decades later, Marshall Ramsey still calls the Magnolia State home.

The well-known political cartoonist was in Columbus today to speak to business and community leaders.

Ramsey has worked for the Clarion Ledger and Mississippi Today. He has also hosted a radio program for Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

These days, he is the Director of Civic Engagement and an Assistant Professor of Practice in the School of Journalism and New Media at Ole Miss.

Ramsey’s work sometimes gets him recognized, but that’s not what drives him.

“You know, I used to think I was a celebrity or something when they would do that, then I married an elementary teacher. And when she goes to the grocery store, every kid comes up and gives her a hug. So, I realized that, you know, she’s Elvis. I’m just an opening act,” said

“I tell ya, I can’t believe that I’ve been able to do this for so long. I just, I wake up sometimes and pinch myself. The fact that I get to get up every day and do something that I love, I just thank God every day,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey still contributes to Mississippi Today, but if you would like a daily dose of his humor, check out “Prickly City” on gocomics.com.

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