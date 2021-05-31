West Alabama man is dead after shooting Sunday evening

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – A west Alabama man is dead after a shooting inside of a car.

The shooting happened Sunday evening in the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest in Reform.

Police Chief Richard Black tells WCBI the vehicle was moving when the incident occurred and then came to a stop.

Sources say there were three people inside of the car when the shooting happened.

Black says the man that died was 35 years old but their name has not been officially released.

Everyone in the vehicle knew each other and is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been filed, at this time.

The district attorney’s office, Gordo police, Pickens County deputies, and the coroner’s office are assisting in the case.