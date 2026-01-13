West Amory Elementary evacuates due to carbon monoxide leak

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – West Amory Elementary School was evacuated this morning due to an odor that was initially suspected to be a gas leak, according to Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Chris Brown.

Brown reports that MPSC pipeline safety was notified that Atmos personnel arrived on the scene to investigate.

The school was dismissed for the day.

Brown later updated that it was not a gas leak, but turned out to be a carbon monoxide leak from an HVAC unit.

WCBI will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

