West Lowndes 3rd graders achieve 100% pass rate on reading retest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. ( WCBI) – West Lowndes third graders put their reading skills to the test and passed with flying colors.

After the retest was given, the third-grade class is the first group ever in West Lowndes Elementary School to have a 100% pass rate.

It’s the countdown to the end of the school year for West Lowndes Elementary School students and their soon-to-be fourth graders are celebrating a big accomplishment.

The now third graders have a 100% pass rate for their state reading test.

“This is an awesome accomplishment this is the first time we had a 100% that passed the assessment,” said Principal Robert Sanders. “We’ve been tinkering around with it with the 89% and 87% this year.”

Third-grade teacher Lesley Jones said it took everyone working together to help the students succeed.

“It’s a team effort. We have worked together and met and collaborated with one another with different ideas and strategies we could do to help our students achieve,” said Jones.

Josephine Sherrod said the results on paper are a reflection of positive affirmations.

“One other thing that we are big on is exercising prudence. We are always mindful of our words. If we speak that you can do it then they will buy into they can do it,” said Sherrod.

Sanders said that setting goals for their students starts as soon as they walk through the doors.

“Speaking of our third-grade teachers they work diligently. Often times I leave around four and they are still here working and preparing for students. Not just 3rd-grade teachers but its starts, this process starts when they hit our doors as pre-k students, and that’s just one of our goals to get them to pass the 3rd-grade literacy test,” said Sanders.

Now, as the students get ready to transition to a new chapter, Sherrod reflects on the student’s growth over the course of the year.

“When they come to us they are still second graders so to speak so we are building them up for third grade so to see that they have shown so much growth we are excited and so happy for them,” said Sherrod.

The teachers said they are excited to see their students grow in their learning as they move on to the fourth grade.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter