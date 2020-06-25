West Lowndes’ Seals Signs With MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The driving force to an incredible season for the West Lowndes Lady Panthers is keeping her talents in town.

Marvaysha Seals signed to continue her basketball career with the Mississippi University for Women, Thursday.

Seals led West Lowndes to an undefeated regular season and final four appearance, averaging a team-high 16 points per game and shooting 52-percent from the field.

“[MUW] made it feel like home to me. By being close to home, it has the best program that I’m going to major in. It just feels like home.”

Seals plans to major in nursing at MUW.