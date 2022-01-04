West Point Attorney qualified for 16th Circuit Court Dist. Place 3 seat

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The race to replace Judge Lee Coleman has its first entry.

West Point Attorney Michelle Easterling qualified for the 16th Circuit Court District Place 3 seat today.

Judge Lee Coleman has announced he is not seeking re-election.

Easterling has been practicing law since 1998.

She has served as Clay County Prosecutor and West Point Municipal Court Prosecutor.

Easterling has also been a Special Master in Chancery Court for Alcohol and Drug commitments in Clay County.

Judicial Elections in Mississippi are non-partisan.