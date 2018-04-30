West Point attracting new businesses for Mississippi

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a buzz around West Point as more jobs are stream into town.

Monday morning, Tuscaloosa based Peco Foods, announced it’s adding a location in West Point.

- Advertisement -

Peco Foods will take over the 185,000 square foot warehouse, formerly known as AmeriCold.

Peco Foods is a poultry industry supplier that processes chicken to deliver to restaurant chains.

The West Point location will serve as a freezer, cooler and work space and with it, 300 new jobs.

Peco Foods is moving to a 37 acre location in West Point. CEO Mark Hickman says the with the city’s history, it’s the perfect spot.

“The workforce here is a tremendous asset and we want to tap into that asset, grow our company at the same time, and hopefully create new jobs and new opportunities for all of our employees,” said Mark Hickman, CEO of Peco Foods.

300 news jobs to be exact. Jobs that will pay anywhere from $15 to $17 an hour. The company will be a deal changer, according to Joe Max Higgins with the Golden Triangle Development Link.

“Somebody can come out here and get a job and just that job alone, be making the family average, so it’s a deal breaker. It’s going to be life changer for the people that’s going to get these opportunities,” said Higgins.

Clay County District 1 Supervisor, Lynn Horton agrees.

“$17 an hour, you can live comfortable here,” said Horton.

This is a turning point for West Point. Higgins says just a few years ago, Clay County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 20.4%.

That was after Sara Lee left. But now, it’s a hot spot in the Magnolia State.

“We’ve still got other prospects looking at West Point and Clay County. I mean, quite frankly, West Point right now, may be the hottest address that we’ve got in the Golden Triangle,” said Higgins.

Governor Phil Bryant says West Point is growing on the map.

“Success breeds success. When Yokohama Tire came here, we had other company begin to look. We talk to companies now all over that want to talk about West Point and they never did before,” Said Governor Bryant.

Peco Foods is no stranger to Mississippi. They have a location in Brooksville.

“We’re very pleased to be here and are looking forward to the opportunities for the community and the company,” said Hickman.

CEO Mark Hickman says they’ll start renovations soon which will take anywhere from 6 to 8 months.

The hope is to be ready by the end of this year.