West Point bank robbery suspect arrested and identified

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- An accused bank robber doesn’t get far in West Point Friday.

West Point Police say around 3:35 PM, Isaiah Talley came into the Regions Bank on East Main Street in West Point and demanded money.

It is unclear whether or not he had a weapon.

Talley ran from the bank.

No one was injured in the robbery, and it is not known how much money he got.

West Point Police arrested Talley around 5:15 Friday afternoon

Police have since searched Talley’s home.

The investigation is still open. If you have any information on this crime you should call West Point Police.