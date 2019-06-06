West Point cadet killed, 20 wounded in training accident

Emergency crews responded to a tactical vehicle training accident at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Thursday morning. The school said one cadet was killed and 20 more cadets were wounded. Two soldiers were also wounded.
West Point confirmed to CBS News that only military personnel were involved. First responders were on the scene and providing medical care. The school said the accident occurred around 6:45 a.m.
According to CBS New York, initial reports suggested an Army vehicle rolled over. The station also reported emergency helicopters were being brought to the scene.