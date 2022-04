West Point church distributed Easter baskets to children

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A church in West Point is making sure children in the community enjoy the fun of Easter.

“Fresh Church” hosted its first-ever Easter basket giveaway. Members went door-to-door Friday morning delivering baskets to children.

The baskets were filled with toys, inspirational books, and of course Easter eggs and treats.

Members gave away around 65 baskets today. The church plans to make this an annual event.