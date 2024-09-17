West Point Civic Center goes under an upgrade

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point residents and those in the surrounding areas now have an upgraded Civic Center.

The space has been used for proms, parties, weddings and more.

Normal wear and tear on the building has called for upgrades.

Recently the city added a new roof, upgraded their HVAC system and now debuting a new floor.

West Point Mayor Rod Bobo said they have also upgraded the bathrooms.

“The last couple years we made the decision to invest in the Civic to give the citizens a better product to rent for occasions and last couple years we put a new roof on….we’ve put a brand new HVAC system in and as of recently, we’ve redone the floors here in Civic. We’ve upgraded our bathrooms, freshly painted the walls and so we’re excited. We’re excited about what was happening here”, said Bobo.

Bobo said the first event on the new floors will be a wedding.

