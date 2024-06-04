West Point, Clay County install new tornado sirens

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – “We identified some areas in Clay County that needed some type of warning in those areas. We identified those areas by different maps that we have when we give 911 addresses, and things like that,” said Torrey Williams, West Point/Clay County Emergency Management Director

West Point/Clay County Emergency Management Director Torrey Williams said the newly installed sirens are more up-to-date than the previous models.

“What makes them different from those and the ones we have now, is that these actually go off depending on the weather services polygons. Once they draw those polygons out, if that siren is in that area, then that siren will sound. Versus how it used to be when the county had a tornado warning, then every tornado in the county would sound,” said Williams.

Polygons are areas mapped out by the weather service.

They show the path the weather service believes a particular storm will follow.

Williams said he knows just how important a siren can be to someone during severe weather.

“I believe they are very important, technology is growing now more so than it was 20 years ago. Outdoor sirens used to be the primary things, now outdoor sirens are one of the main things that is being used other than different apps,” said Williams.

There are three sirens in West Point that are not working properly. Williams knows the new sirens will be a big help to residents, but he said there is still room for improvement.

“We still have gaps; we are working on that. We are going to apply for more sirens, even the city has applied for more sirens. The city of West Point has applied to get more sirens and to replace sirens that are no longer operational,” said Williams.

The cost of the five new sirens is $185,000. Most of the money came from grants from MEMA and FEMA, and the rest will come from the Clay County Board of Supervisors.

