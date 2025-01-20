West Point community in search of a man missing since Saturday

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) -The community of West Point/Clay County needs your help in finding Timothy Dawayne Gillespie, who has been missing since Saturday morning, January 18.

He was last seen around the Waverly Waters area on Waverly Rd.

He was not wearing a shirt, and the colors of his pants and shoes are unknown at this time.

Timothy is 50 years old, 5’6″, and has black hair and green eyes.

If you have any information or have seen him, please contact Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Emergency 911 or your local authorities immediately.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.