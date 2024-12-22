West Point community members host first Trunk of Toys event

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of West Point is looking to start a new holiday tradition.

Community members came together to host its first Trunk of Toys event on Commerce Street, Saturday, Dec 21.

Kids big and small were able to go down the line of decorated cars and trucks to receive Christmas gifts.

The idea was modeled around the trunk or treats that you typically see during Halloween.

Director Samantha Watkins says this event wouldn’t have been possible without all its sponsors and they are looking forward to making this an annual event.

