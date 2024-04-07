West Point community members host violence prevention event

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – On Saturday, April 6, community leaders held a violence prevention event in West Point called “The Funeral is Cancelled.”

The event was at the Mossy Oak store parking lot.

Food was given out to everyone and there were even food trucks from different companies.

Fun activities were available like jumpers for the kids.

Levy says the goal of the event was to change people’s perspective on gun violence.

“What they should get out of this and take from this what I’m hoping anyway is how we all play a part in everything that happens in the community and the societies that we live in,” Levy said. “We all play a part no matter if we live in a community where violence is or you live in the suburbs, you play a part if you are a part of that community or a part of that city.” “There is something that you can do so unifying the community is what I’m all about, bringing the community together for love, peace and, trying to join forces with people from all walks of life what we can all do apart.”

Pastor Levy hopes to continue to spread his message as he speaks to communities around the world.

