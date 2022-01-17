West Point community participate in motorcade to honor Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County residents didn’t let the recent COVID surge stop them from celebrating the legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior.

People still took to the streets, but instead of marching as they normally do, this year they formed a motorcade to travel the route from Navistar to Mary Holmes College.

Most years the march is followed by a large program with speakers, and people taking part in community service activities.

Organizers did cancel the program, but they are continuing the service project by organizing a food drive for the Project Homestead Food Pantry and inviting people to come by and donate.

“It was very different, but I am at least glad to see the turnout and the outpouring of support for the food pantry. Food is coming in. I hope this is a one-year thing, and we’ll continue to march, but we are going to see how COVID does next year, but we are going to enjoy today,” said Anna Jones, Event Coordinator.

The theme for this year’s event is “The Time is Always Right to do Right.”