West Point community partnership awards local artist hub $50,000

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – On Friday, April 3, the Black Prairie Blues Museum in West Point received the official check from T-Mobile as part of its Hometown Grant.

The grant program is a 5-year initiative for T-Mobile to invest in rural communities and help revitalize public spaces and infrastructure.

Local representatives from the wireless carrier were on hand to present the check.

The museum celebrated the occasion with a live performance from James Michael Stevens, which pulled in a packed house.

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