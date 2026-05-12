West Point Consolidated School District places bench in honor of Mikiylia Guines

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point School District is honoring the life of a student who was tragically killed earlier this year.

The Class of 2037 and the Church Hill Elementary PTO dedicated a BENCH in memory of Mikiylia Guines.

The 7-year-old is remembered for his friendly smile and kindness towards others.

An azalea bush was donated and also placed beside the memorial to serve as a lasting tribute to Mikiylia’s life.

The district says her memory will always be a part of the Church Hill Elementary family.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.