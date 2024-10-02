West Point fresh off bye week heading into GOTW versus Tupelo

West Point football is 2-2 heading into our EndZone Game of the Week versus Tupelo.

The Green Wave are coming off a bye week, so they’ve had extra time to prepare for what West Point head coach Brett Morgan called “the No. 1 team in Mississippi.” Tupelo is 5-0, with wins over Oxford and Southaven.

West Point has a front-loaded schedule that features the very best of the Golden Triangle: Louisville, Starkville and Noxubee County. Those games have helped Morgan’s crew prepare for Tupelo.

“We are still looking to play that complete game,” Morgan said.