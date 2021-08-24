West Point greenwave fans still have high hopes for their team

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Whether it be the NFL, college, or high school; football in Mississippi is a pretty big deal. That is especially true for one of the top football teams in the area the West Point Greenwave. The team has to forfeit their first two games because of COVID -19, but the community still felt they’ll come out on top. Fans typically pack Hamblin Stadium for Greenwave football, but COVID restrictions in 2020 had the stands a little more spaced out.

This year in 2021, the virus strikes again. On Monday, August 24, 2021, the school district announced that classes will be virtual for two weeks, and the first two games of the season will have to be forfeited.

“I was disappointed but I was glad they weren’t district games I think the biggest thing is they’ll miss a lot of practice time,” said Greenwave fan Bob Hughes.

Hughes and his wife are Green Wave season ticket holders, and even COVID-19 can’t dampen their school spirit.

“We don’t go to every game but we’re a little worried about Covid but yeah we’re supportive,” said Hughes.

There won’t be any fans cheering, bands playing, or highlight plays being made for the next couple of weeks for the Green Wave but that won’t stop them from competing. The team will miss their first game on August 27, 2021, at Louisville, and September 3, 2021, against Starkville.

“I felt sad for the young men all that work they’ve done but at the same time I understand that it is for the benefit of trying to protect students and it’s unfortunate that the state saw fit to have a forfeiture put in,” said Greenwave fan James Stewart.

Stewart said he has seen West Point teams dominate since the ’80s, and felt that even though the team won’t start the season how they want, they have a leader that will get them to where they want to be.

“Coach Chambless has a good program and the young men are dedicated and they want to do well I think they can overcome the two forfeitures and still be able to compete for a state championship,” said Stewart.

The Greenwave are expected to play their first football game at Noxubee on September 10, 2021, community members felt that will be the start to a successful season.