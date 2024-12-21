West Point High School host inaugural Entrepreneurial Expo

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Unleashing innovation and creativity is what the Entrepreneurial Expo at West Point High School was all about.

Students got to showcase their talents and learn valuable lessons too.

West Point High School held its inaugural NexGen Entrepreneurial Expo where students got to sell their own products made by them.

The expo’s Coordinator Latesha Bush says it is always good to have multiple streams of income, and they want to help lay the foundation for students who are interested in going into business for themselves.

“So even if you have another job, you can always do something else on the side,” Bush said. “Whether it’s baking, doing crafts, creating your own line of clothes, we actually have some kids that have their own line of clothes out there.”

One of those students is Xzavier Roberson.

Roberson is making the grade and gaining experience selling his clothing line “Paid Wrld Clothing” which he started to inspire others.

“I came up with an idea to get my point across,” Roberson said. “I wanted to let kids and other people know that they can have unlimited dreams and they can be remarkable. And that passion, ambition, independence, and determination will help you get through things in life.”

Chase Carter and Cameron Leavy started their clothing brand “Bigger Than Life” due to a passion for clothing and expressing themselves.

They are hoping to use the expo as a way to expand, grow, and motivate others.

“(I want to) show the young ones they can do it and motivate them,” Carter said. ” “It’s tough, it isn’t easy.”

“You need someone else giving you ideas and stuff like that,” Leavy said.

Bush said she wants students to be ready for multiple avenues of life after High School.

“Just imagine, if they can start now, in high school, where will that person be right out of high school? They will be very well off and established,” Bush said.

Principal Temeka Shannon says she hopes the students walk away with a true understanding of what entrepreneurship means and be ready for life after high school.

“Whether students are participating in an entrepreneurial affair, or if they will be an entrepreneur or go to a college major in nursing or whatever the case may be,” Shannon said. “As for other majors. You have to be responsible. You have to plan. Planning is very important. Whatever it is you choose to do, your next step of post-secondary life. You have to plan. You have to prepare. And you have to be responsible.”

The faculty said they hope to make this an annual event.

The school is also trying to start up an entrepreneurship class.

Each booth was judged, and the 1st and 2nd place winners received gift cards.

