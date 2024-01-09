West Point hires OC Brett Morgan as head football coach

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point announced the hiring of Brett Morgan as the program’s next head football coach. Morgan has served as the Green Wave’s offensive coordinator since 2015. Since he’s been on staff, West Point’s offense has put up 36 points per game and won five state championships.

“I am honored and humbled to be the next head football coach at West Point high school,” Morgan said in a statement. “Today is not only about me; but our entire football coaching staff, our current and former players, and the overall direction that our program has been trending for the past two decades.”

Morgan has big shoes to fill as he replaces legendary coach Chris Chambless who retired in December. Chambless led West Point to eight state championships in 25 years with the program.