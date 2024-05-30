West Point honors service members, veterans at city hall

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point and Clay County residents took time out to honor service members from the area who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

The city held its Memorial Day program at City Hall.

The event featured a reading of the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields”.

Along with the remembrance of those who died in the line of duty, there was also a recognition of Clay County veterans who have died over the past year.

While the official Memorial Day Holiday is now observed on the last Monday in May, May 30 was the traditional date for Decoration Day which gave rise to Memorial Day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X