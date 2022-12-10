West Point host basketball tournament to raise money for former player

WEST POINT, Miss ( WCBI) – People in West Point balled out Saturday for a benefit basketball tournament for Demarius Bush.

Bush was severely injured in a shooting in late August.

Old coaches, teammates, and friends wanted to support the former college basketball player and now high school basketball coach.

The money raised during the tournament will be going toward medical bills and Bush’s road to recovery.

People were doing more than shooting baskets Saturday morning in West Point.

The love for one game brought people out for an even more significant cause.

On August 30th Demarius Bush was shot in Leflore County.

Bush has since recovered but medical bills were costly to his family, so people in the West Point community came to former high school coach Brad Cox and others to figure out a plan.

“DC actually played basketball for me and a couple of his former teammates came to me about doing a basketball tournament to try and raise some money to help him out, so of course, I wanted to jump in. It’s just great seeing all the old players. You know some of them I haven’t seen in quite a while and they are getting old which makes me feel really old but it has been great, ” said Cox.

Quantavious Chandler played basketball with Calvert in high school, he says he remembers the incident as if it were yesterday.

He says that it has changed his perception of things.

” We’ve been together since kids. We talk every day. I lost a close friend and he lost a cousin and close friend. We were all like brothers. It’s changed everything. It’s changed how I look at things because you know life is short and you’ve got to enjoy it and you’ve got to be thankful for your friends for sure, ” said Chandler.

Chandler says it was no question that he and others wanted to help out.

” I’m thankful for everyone who helped out and everyone that is coming out and everyone who is here playing in the tournament because once he gets here he will see and will be happy with the turnout, ” said Chandler.

Bush is still on the road to recovery, but he’s still giving it his best shot to come back 100 percent.

“The recovery process is going great. He’s been in the hospital for months but he’s back home with his family now and trying to get back into coaching and this is going to help lift him up a little bit more,” said Chandler.

While Chandler may be one of the tournament’s hosts, he says he’s still got something to prove.

“I’m definitely hoping for a win. That’s all we know is win,” said Chandler.

The teams played a series of games

The two final teams kicked off the championship game at 6.

If you would like to donate to Bush’s family you can visit the $CoachKendallPickens Cashapp handle.