West Point Junior Auxiliary hosts annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ fundraiser

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Junior Auxiliary will be hosting its annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser.

Their goal is to partner with the community and provide school supplies to local children in need.

The donations will be divided between the 11 West Point schools.

Organization members asked that any and all donations be new items.

“There is just a lot that is needed for school this day and time so we just want to be an extra lift the burden. We will need book bags – that’s one thing – and of course, your standard school supplies, and also you can just give a donation. Just come and drop off some money and we will come shop for you. Whatever is more convenient for you,” said Kimbry Wedel, JA Vice President.

The organization will be set up in front of the West Point Walmart on August 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.

