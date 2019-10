CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man wanted for charges relating to a 6-month old baby’s death was arrested Friday afternoon.

Patrick Tony Lippincott, 49, was wanted for child abuse after a death investigation showed meth in the infant’s system.

Lippincott is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

You may remember, Tuesday 28-year-old Courtney Fitzgerald was charged with child abuse. The search for Lippincott was in connection to the same case.