Boil water notice issued for Shuqualak-Butler Water Association
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Noxubee County water customers will need to take extra precautions in the coming days.
The Shuqualak-Butler Water Association is under a Boil Water Notice until further notice.
A lightning strike damaged equipment and caused a power outage.
The equipment has been repaired, but residents will need to boil their water for at least one minute before using it until the water association gets the all-clear from the State Department of Health.