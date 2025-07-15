Boil water notice issued for Shuqualak-Butler Water Association

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Noxubee County water customers will need to take extra precautions in the coming days.

The Shuqualak-Butler Water Association is under a Boil Water Notice until further notice.

A lightning strike damaged equipment and caused a power outage.

The equipment has been repaired, but residents will need to boil their water for at least one minute before using it until the water association gets the all-clear from the State Department of Health.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.