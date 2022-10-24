West Point man faces charges in two different investigations

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing charges in two separate investigations.

22-year-old Lamarquez Evans is charged with murder and armed robbery.

He remains in the Clay County Jail.

Police Chief Avery Cook tells WCBI the alleged armed robbery happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning on Calhoun Street. The victim’s wallet was taken in that incident.

20-year-old Gerrod Williams is also charged with armed robbery in connection with that hold-up.

The murder charge for Evans is from a September shooting at Timberlane Apartments.

22-year-old Jerni White of West Point died after the shooting. Two others were injured.

Police Chief Avery Cook says this case is still wide open.

“Last night officers encountered one of the guys that we had a warrant for on that shooting and they were able to make an arrest on that individual. And we have him incarcerated right now. The investigation is still ongoing,” said West Point Police Chief Avery Cook.

Late this afternoon we learned that 18-year-old Renaldo Carrothers was also charged with murder in that shooting investigation.

21-year-old Jaquerius Crawford was charged with aggravated assault.

Jaylon Heard was also charged in the homicide.

Cook says more arrests are possible.

