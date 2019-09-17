West Point man leads deputies on two-county chase, foot pursuit

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man was found hiding in a cotton field, after leading police on high speed chase throughout Alabama and Mississippi.

Jason Eugene Hargove faces several charges including reckless driving, resisting arrest, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators with the Vernon Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said they were trying to pull over Hargrove on Highway 50, but he wouldn’t stop. They then notified Lowndes County deputies that a pursuit was entering into their county.

The 42-year-old was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion that investigators said was reported stolen out of Carroll County, Mississippi.

Lowndes County deputies set up spike strips, eventually disabling Hargrove’s car. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot, and was found hiding in a cotton field.

Hargrove will also face charges in Alabama.