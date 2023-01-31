West Point museum kicks off Black History Month with art exhibit

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point’s Black Prairie Blues Museum is kicking off Black History Month with an art exhibit Wednesday.

The event will display local artist and teacher Sabrina Campbell’s work.

Campbell has over 20 portraits displaying people throughout Black History.

Director Deborah Mansfield said it’s a great event to learn and meet the artist.

“I learn so much just hanging the artwork and talking to Sabrina. She has got many stories about the people she has portrayed in her portraits and we can’t wait to hear from her and I encourage people to come out and see what the museum is all about,” said Mansfield.

The event will be Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

