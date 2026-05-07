West Point PD reminds residents of street closings for 5th annual Cottrell Street Festival

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are in West Point this weekend, expect it to be packed.

Friday and Saturday kick off the 5th annual Cottrell Street Festival.

This year’s heritage and music fest will be moved downtown to Commerce Street.

The West Point Police Department is reminding the public of street closings.

Beginning at 6 am on Friday, the intersection of East Broad Street and

Commerce Street will be blocked off.

Entrance will not be available for the east and westbound lanes, nor the north and southbound lanes.

These street closings will last until Sunday, May 10.

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