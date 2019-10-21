West Point PD searching for trailer, car theft suspects

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects who stole a car and two trailers early Monday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., two trailers were stolen from ATV Adventures.

- Advertisement -

A tan Chevy Silverado was also stolen from the Mossy Oak building on Highway 45 South.

The truck and one trailer were found later on, but a black 14-foot trailer with a wooden bottom and wire mesh tailgate is still missing.

Anyone with information on the two people in these photos is asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.